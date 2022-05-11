Celebs lead IPL 15 brand endorsements with 47% share of ad volumes: TAM Sports

The first 39 matches of IPL 15 witnessed an eight per cent growth in the share of celebrity-endorsed ads over IPL 14, reveals a TAM Sports report.
Based on the first 39 matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League, TAM Sports, a division of TAM Media Research, has released 'IPL 15 Celebrity Endorsement Report'.
On comparing the first 39 matches of IPL 15 and IPL 14, an eight per cent growth in the share of celebrity-endorsed ads was witnessed, reveals the report. Among all professions, celebs led brand endorsements, with 47 per cent share of ad volumes, followed by sports personalities, with 37 per cent share, during IPL 15.
During IPL 15, there was a drop of 17 per cent in the overall number of celebs involved in ads, as compared to IPL 14. However, the number of sports personalities grew by 14 per cent during 39 matches of IPL 15.
Ranveer Singh and MS Dhoni maintained their top position in both IPL 15 and IPL 14. Singh holds the first position, with nine per cent share of ad volumes during IPL 15 matches.
The share of celeb-endorsed ads per channel grew in IPL 15 by five per cent over the previous season. However, the overall number of celebs decreased by 17 per cent during IPL 15.
Three out of the top five celebs were common in 39 matches of both IPL 15 and IPL 14. Among the the top 5, Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were common sports personalities in both seasons.