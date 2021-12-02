Chingari inks strategic partnership with Snow Records

Partnership announced for all song promotions on the app.
The home-grown short video app Chingari, announces its partnership with Snow Records- an independent newly launched music label. The association will mark the promotion of all the new albums that will be released by Snow Records, which will be promoted on the Chingari app.
Chingari’s association began with promoting the latest song- Bismillah 2 that was launched by Snow Records on 25th November. Featuring the very talented Surbhi Jyoti and Rohit Khandelwal, the song crooned by Jazim Sharma, revolves around the storyline of reincarnation, and mesmerized the viewers with its enchanting melody. The song was promoted on Chingari’s app through a very exciting contest and the influencers also had a meet and greet with the star cast of the song and made videos that were promoted by the creators through their Chingari profiles/ accounts.
The partnership between Chingari and Snow Records will be a testimonial that would showcase how new brands and music labels can successfully promote their new ventures on Chingari and can reach out to the masses pan India through Chingari’s extremely talented creator’s community.
Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO, Chingari commented, “Chingari being a successful start-up itself, we majorly believe in extending our support to and promote the upcoming artists, creators, brands and labels that have the capability of soaring high, when given the right opportunity. Snow Records has great potential and talent associated with them, and we are very excited to have them on board with us.”
"We are extremely happy to announce our music label Snow Records and partner with Chingari to promote our latest track Bismillah2 as well as our upcoming projects. In this new venture (Snow Records) we aim to create the music to conserve the real traditional music of the country which is fading each passing day. Our first song Bismillah2 is the perfect example of it. Our whole team is really excited for this song. and wishing great heights for it", exclaimed Ms. Atmika Tiwari and Mr. TJ Bainsla, Directors Snow Records.
Deepak Salvi, co-founder and COO, Chingari said, “We constantly try to create new trends for our creator community to make entertaining videos on, while enhancing their user experience as well as encouraging our viewers to spend more time on the app. Associations like these help us in getting on board such incredible songs like Bismillah2, something that can be on our creator’s playlist at any given point of time and help them in creating engaging content. We are looking forward to many such songs that will be launched by Snow Records in the future.”