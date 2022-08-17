Chtrbox launches ChtrSocial to enable “Brands To Become Creators”

The synergies found by adding access to the world class brand relationships at Chtrbox will propel the business ahead.
QYOU Media Inc has announced that its subsidiary Chtrbox, one of India’s leading creator-powered companies connecting brands and social media influencers, is launching ChtrSocial. ChtrSocial’s new solutions will help brands design, build and multiply their social clout with a creator mindset, including powering micro-videos and personalized brand storytelling. ChtrSocial is offering cost effective and scalable solutions for brands to build digital communities, essentially powering brands to become digital creators themselves.
Modern businesses are increasingly turning to social media as their primary outlet to engage customers and promote their products, particularly to young audiences. Chtrbox and the newly launched ChtrSocial vertical both target this segment and have successfully worked with several clients, including major brands P&G, HP & Pinterest.
Leading the new vertical is Darshil Shah, who founded his social media and branding company Blanc Space (formerly called Blazonion) six years ago. As an early entrant into the field of social media solutions, they initially focused on food & beverage businesses, and in the past two years have grown to cater to businesses across fast-growing technology, fin-tech, health & fitness sectors in India. The synergies found by adding access to the world class brand relationships at Chtrbox is expected to propel the business ahead quickly as brands in India continue to increase their growth investments in marketing.
Pranay Swarup, CEO and founder of Chtrbox commented, “Creators have changed the way audiences are built on social media. Many brands in India are still going online with a traditional mindset where they’re looking to force-fit or sell things to customers online without a well developed brand community. With ChtrSocial, and our micro creator content solutions, we are excited to help brands take a new-age approach to audience building on social media. I have worked with Darshil and his team as a partner over the past two years, and I’m confident that the team will fit fantastically well within Chtrbox & QYOU.”
Darshil Shah, director - ChtrSocial, commented, “With the world of social media evolving rapidly and many platforms prioritizing creator-first algorithms, many brands face a challenge in retaining the shrinking attention span of their potential customers. We have helped hundreds of businesses create unique promotional strategies to adapt to the new ways of marketing and seen tremendous results. When we started working with Chtrbox it was an instant click as we realized how much our vision and synergies align. Excited to have joined forces, and look forward to increasing the impact of our services for our clients, multifold.”
Added QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder Curt Marvis, “The addition of ChtrSocial to the Chtrbox arsenal of capabilities to offer the market is significant. Building on the growth of BharatBox targeting tier rural India, and Chtrbox-Represent giving us direct relationships with creator talent, this is another big step in growing the strength and depth of our creator led media business in India. We believe this will resonate strongly with current and future Chtrbox clients.”