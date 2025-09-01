Chumbak TV rebranded as Shemaroo Josh, a dedicated Hindi movie channel

Chumbak TV has been rebranded as Shemaroo Josh, marking Shemaroo Entertainment’s entry into the Hindi movie genre. The free-to-air channel will be available on DD Free Dish, all major DTH platforms and cable networks.

The channel will feature a line-up of films across action, drama, romance and comedy. Titles include PK, Animal, Kantara, KGF, Bahubali, Waltair Veerayya, 12th Fail, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Hiren Gada, CEO – Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., said: “Shemaroo has been an integral part of India’s cinematic journey, entertaining millions through one of the largest Bollywood libraries and its presence across multiple platforms. Shemaroo Josh is a natural extension of this legacy, reflecting our deep understanding of the Indian audience, their evolving tastes, and their enduring love for movies. With Shemaroo Josh, we bring renewed energy and a sharper focus on what excites the masses, strengthening our commitment to keep India entertained every single day.”

Sandeep Gupta, COO – Broadcasting Business, Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd., added: “Shemaroo Josh marks our strategic leap into India’s most loved television genre: movies. In a world of endless choices, the joy of watching a blockbuster with family on TV remains unmatched. Shemaroo Josh is our tribute to that timeless habit, brought alive through a fresh, high-energy channel that turns every film into an event. Having established a strong broadcast presence with our general entertainment channels, this launch reflects our larger mission to grow with scale, connect with relevance, and keep cinema at the heart of Shemaroo’s legacy.”

Shemaroo Josh is now available nationwide.