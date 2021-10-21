Cinemas reopen in Maharashtra today, owners optimistic of it fuelling growth across country

Theatres were one of the first to shut and are one of the last to reopen. As the virus started gaining ground in India, several states, including Delhi, Kerala and Maharashtra, directed cinema halls to close between March 11 to 16 till March 31, 2020. The Central government later directed a nationwide lockdown from March 25. After seven months of remaining shut, they were allowed to reopen in some states in October only to shut again in April due to the second wave. During this time theatres barely sold any tickets as people were still living in the fear of contracting the virus and there were no big-ticket releases.