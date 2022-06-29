CNBCTV18 launches its video-only OTT platform 'CNBCTV18 Binge'

Some of the exclusive shows include - CNBCTV18 Classroom – which will feature information and guidance for the viewers regarding different investments and business opportunities. Tech at Work – the show focuses on news and videos related to technological advancements: Tokenomics - a show which gives an insight into the amalgamation of technology and economics. The Anatomy Series - a detailed explainer series which dives deep into the anatomy of different lifestyle topics. Viewers can explore CNBCTV18 Binge and look for more such video-only content and learn about business, investments, and other insights.