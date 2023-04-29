CNN News18 hikes its ad rates

“The year ahead will see some of the key states going to polls, the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi in September, the cricket World Cup in October and November and finally the general elections in 2024. The upcoming year holds a lot of promise for the TV news genre and CNN-News18 would continue to add value for its advertisers. We thank all our existing advertisers who have put their faith in us and also look forward to welcoming new clients,” she added.