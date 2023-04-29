CNN News18 hikes its ad rates

Branded content, non-FCT elements, and highly customised ad formats are some of the offerings for the TV news channel’s advertisers.
Network18’s TV news channel CNN News18 has hiked its advertising rates. The revised rates will apply to all existing and prospective clients advertising on the channel.
The channel, in a press release, said it is committed to creating a greater impact for advertisers by offering various innovative solutions such as branded content, Non-FCT elements, and other highly customised ad formats that help advertisers connect with their target audience.
Commenting on the decision to hike ad rates, Smriti Mehra, CEO, Business Cluster, Network18, said, "CNN-News18 is proud of its unparalleled leadership in the English news space and remains committed to providing nuanced analysis and objective reporting on stories from India and around the world. In order to deliver world-class programming with an enhanced advertising experience for our clients, we will be taking some bold steps. As we increase our ad rates, we will offer innovative solutions to help advertisers connect with their target audience in a nuanced manner.”
“The year ahead will see some of the key states going to polls, the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi in September, the cricket World Cup in October and November and finally the general elections in 2024. The upcoming year holds a lot of promise for the TV news genre and CNN-News18 would continue to add value for its advertisers. We thank all our existing advertisers who have put their faith in us and also look forward to welcoming new clients,” she added.