CNN-News18 launches print campaign to announce counting day coverage

The campaign will also go live on digital, social and trade platforms starting December 20.
In a print campaign launched on the front page of the Economic Times newspaper, CNN-News18 has announced its leadership during the four state election results.
As per the ad released by the news channel, it has secured a 30.6% market share on the counting day of assembly elections held across Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana on December 3, 2023.
Positioned at the first place for comprehensive counting day coverage, CNN-News18 outperformed its competitors, with Republic TV securing the second position at 25.4% market share, closely trailed by Times Now with 23.6%. India Today TV followed suit with a market share of 12.9%. (Source: BARC | Metric: Market Share | TG: 15+AB | Period: December 3 (24 hrs) | Market: India)
The success of CNN-News18 on counting day can be attributed to its special election programming, delivering the quickest and accurate results, coupled with anchors like Zakka Jacob, Anand Narasimhan and Rahul Shivshankar. The channel's extensive network of reporters across all four states, ensured fastest, comprehensive coverage.
CNN-News18's presentation with engaging graphics and insightful explainers, simplified complex trends and data, making it easily comprehensible for the audience.
