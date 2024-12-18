Collaboration not competition, says SPNI’s Gaurav Banerjee on JioStar

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) is not worried about competition from the JioStar partnership. Instead, it is focused on collaborating to find the best ways to entertain India, said Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director and CEO of the company to PTI.

Banerjee stated that "a certain level of consolidation in the industry could be beneficial."

Although Sony’s merger with Zee did not materialise, the company remains open to exploring alternative growth opportunities. However, the immediate focus is on expanding and strengthening its existing business, Banerjee added.

"We are open to exploring other growth opportunities and would be happy to consider options,” he said.

"India is one of the most significant and important markets for Sony globally, and the reason is clear," Banerjee explained. "It is the most populous country in the world and the fastest-growing major economy."

Banerjee emphasised the company's strong commitment to long-term investment and business growth.

"While I wouldn’t specify a number, we are confident about meeting all resourcing needs," he said.

Highlighting the evolving nature of the industry, Banerjee stressed the importance of prioritising content to stay competitive.

He added, "We will continue to invest aggressively in content, as we believe it is the most critical investment for our company."