Collective Artists Network launches its media house ‘Collective Media Network’

Collective Artists Network has announced the launch of a media network - a move that reflects how the company has already been operating across platforms, talent, creators, and technology.

Advertisment

From Terribly Tiny Tales and under 25 to Big Bang Social and Galleri5, the company has brought together platforms that span storytelling, youth communities, lifestyle, and education - producing everything from digital IPs and social content to live experiences and creator-led shows. New launches like Rashmika & Ru with TTT, Marathi Minded with Neel Salekar and Not Funny, a comedy-led brand solutions agency with Funcho, reflect the company’s growing slate of regional and genre-specific programming aimed at deeper community engagement.

Adding to this momentum are Kavya Mehra and Radhika Subramaniam, Collective’s first AI-powered creators. While Kavya explores modern parenting and everyday relatability, Radhika navigates youth culture, career anxieties, and digital self-expression. These AI personalities are not just experimental avatars - they represent Collective’s ambition to push the boundaries of storytelling using synthetic characters and culturally responsive AI.

Further expanding the media network’s cultural scope is the launch of Sanatani Dharma - a bold, new content destination rooted in Indic heritage, spiritual inquiry, and modern interpretations of Sanatan Dharma. Sanatani brings a thoughtful lens to the digital space, blending tradition with tech, and offering content that resonates deeply with India’s cultural memory and contemporary curiosity. From mythological storytelling to rituals, festivals, and dharmic dialogues, it opens up a narrative space few modern media brands currently occupy.

Collective has appointed Sudeep Lahiri as head of channels and distribution. With nearly two decades of experience in the content space, Sudeep will lead efforts across the group’s brands, helping scale both creator and business-facing content, and sharpen how it's delivered across platforms.

The company’s ability to distribute at scale - through owned social platforms, newsletters, and a creator network via Big Bang Social and Under 25 - gives it an edge. This distribution strength is supported by ongoing innovation in how content is developed. Galleri5, Collective’s creative tech unit, is building tools that help detect trends, benchmark content, and explore synthetic storytelling.

“In today’s world, new media is about owning eyeballs — and through our content, distribution, and influence, we intend to become the media network that defines attention. We have always understood the pulse of pop culture — reflecting it when needed, and influencing it when it matters most.” said Vijay Subramaniam, founder and group CEO of Collective Artists Network.