COLORS acquires rights to air Mahabharat

The nationwide lockdown has been keeping us indoors as we scramble to cope with an unprecedented pandemic while finding comfort in entertainment avenues. The audience is being swept over by the wave of nostalgia with the classic and yesteryears shows making a return on television. One of such hidden gems is the epic narrative of Mahabharat that continues to hold prominence in our lives while teaching us about the art of living. After its record-breaking run, the mythological show is set to air on COLORS starting Monday, May 4 2020, every day from 7-9 pm.