COLORS acquires rights to air Mahabharat

The show will air daily starting Monday May 4, 2020, every day from 7 - 9 pm. The show was first aired between 1988-90.
The nationwide lockdown has been keeping us indoors as we scramble to cope with an unprecedented pandemic while finding comfort in entertainment avenues. The audience is being swept over by the wave of nostalgia with the classic and yesteryears shows making a return on television. One of such hidden gems is the epic narrative of Mahabharat that continues to hold prominence in our lives while teaching us about the art of living. After its record-breaking run, the mythological show is set to air on COLORS starting Monday, May 4 2020, every day from 7-9 pm.
Starring Nitish Bharadwaj, Mukesh Khanna, Rupa Ganguly, Gajendra Chauhan, and Puneet Issar, Mahabharat is directed by Ravi Chopra. It was first aired between 1988-90. Back in time, watching the show used to be a morning ritual and the streets would go silent as the entire nation would tune in to watch the episodes with their families. Decades later, the show is still deemed cult for its rich storyline, grandeur, and fine performances and holds a memorable place in our lives.
Manisha Sharma, chief content officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, says, “Due to the nationwide lockdown, the television landscape is changing quite significantly. The popular classics and erstwhile shows have found a renewed interest amongst the audience as they provide relief and induce nostalgia. We, at COLORS, are constantly and very closely evaluating the viewership trends and designing our programming to give our audience the best content. In a similar move, we are elated to air Mahabharat on television to give our viewers another opportunity to relive the golden times.”