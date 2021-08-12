Colors Bangla announces new slate; "We want to alleviate the anxiety and adversities": Sagnik Ghosh

COLORS Bangla competes with market leaders Star Jalsha and Zee Bangla. Earlier known as ETV Bangla, Viacom18 rebranded it as Colors Bangla in 2015.
COLORS Bangla announced its slate of five new shows including one musical reality show and four fictional dramas all of which will premier in the months of August and September.
The channel has roped in prominent producers like Nispal Singh Rane (Surinder Films) who has innumerable superhit movies and Prime Time TV shows, Snehasish Chakraborty (Blues Production) and Shashi Sumeet who has more than 40 shows nationwide.
The non-fiction show will be produced by Raj Chakraborty, the man behind the launch of various successful non-fiction shows in the Bangla television industry. The music reality show will be judged by some of the biggest names in the music fraternity.
Speaking on the launch Sagnik Ghosh, Business Head, COLORS Bangla said, “We at COLORS Bangla have always endeavoured to bring to our viewer’s quality and entertaining content and now we are all set for the launch of the first tranche of our content line up. Through our characters & stories we want to alleviate the anxiety & adversities that the Bengali society and our core viewers are facing today."
He adds, "Our shows will encourage people to dream and aspire and provide our existing as well as new viewers with superior quality content and an enhanced viewing experience.“
COLORS Bangla competes with market leaders Star Jalsha and Zee Bangla. Earlier known as ETV Bangla, Viacom18 rebranded it as Colors Bangla in 2015. The channel aired Bengali adaptation of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' and other marquee shows in the past. Viacom18 also invested to telecast Filmfare East in 2017 but the efforts did not rake in desired ratings.
With the new slate of shows, Viacom18 will attempt to enhance the ratings the channel garners at this stage. Currently, with 1.6 lakh impressions, the channel finds itself in the fifth position.