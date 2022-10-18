Colors Bangla join hands with Annapurna Swadisht, Kissan Tomato Ketchup and New Extra Spark to bring back lost recipes

Sudipta Chakraborty comes back as an anchor for the show after a long hiatus. The National award-winning actor will be with the guests helping them whip up some of the best delicious recipes of the past.

Tanmoy Basak, Senior Manager, Operations, New Extra Spark said, “The host and guest will be collecting spices for preparing the recipes and will include difficult grease. Extra Spark will add convenience to customer experience and will also cut through difficult grease. The show is a perfect platform for us to showcase our diverse product line to our stakeholders. “