Colors' 'Bigg Boss' returns; onboards Hyundai, Dabur, TRESemmé, Appy Fizz, Harpic, Ching’s as sponsors

The highly-anticipated reality show, BIGG BOSS, is back with a fresh twist, promising to test the 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum' (Heart, Mind, and Grit) of its contestants. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the new season, which will premiere on October 15, 2023, at 9:00 pm on COLORS and JioCinema, is set to disrupt the format. This time, BIGG BOSS will have favorites among the contestants, aligning with those who lead with their hearts, mentor strategic players, and celebrate the courageous.