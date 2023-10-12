Colors' 'Bigg Boss' returns; onboards Hyundai, Dabur, TRESemmé, Appy Fizz, Harpic, Ching’s as sponsors

The premiere episode will showcase Salman Khan, the host, giving the audience a tour of the BIGG BOSS house.
The highly-anticipated reality show, BIGG BOSS, is back with a fresh twist, promising to test the 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum' (Heart, Mind, and Grit) of its contestants. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the new season, which will premiere on October 15, 2023, at 9:00 pm on COLORS and JioCinema, is set to disrupt the format. This time, BIGG BOSS will have favorites among the contestants, aligning with those who lead with their hearts, mentor strategic players, and celebrate the courageous.
Alok Jain, president - general entertainment, Viacom18, expressed his excitement for BIGG BOSS, calling it the "undisputed king of entertainment in India." He highlighted the show's impact on celebrity participants, non-stop entertainment for over 100 days, social media conversations, and engagement for partnering brands. This season, the show will introduce innovative brand integrations and brand commitments across television, digital, and social media platforms. Alok Jain noted that the addition of a 24-hour LIVE channel on JioCinema will make this season an unparalleled scale in Indian entertainment.
The premiere episode will showcase Salman Khan, the host, giving the audience a tour of the BIGG BOSS house. For the first time, the house will feature an 'Archive Room' with footage from every episode of the current season, which select contestants can access for insights. The premiere episode will also feature Salman Khan's performance on his chartbusters, setting the tone for the new season.
JioCinema is set to offer exclusive content access for free, including a 24-hour LIVE channel, multi-cam LIVE feeds, watch-and-win programs, and more. It will enhance interactivity with content such as BIGG BOSS Fantasy League, Hype Chat, Janta Ka Vichaar, and other segments like BIGG BOSS Hits, Bigg News, Unseen Undekha, Bigg Quicks, and Live Shorts.
Viewers can also participate in the Daily BIGG BOSS quiz by answering questions on the JioCinema app. The platform is designed to provide a complete second-screen experience, allowing users to engage more deeply with the show.
Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India, expressed excitement about the partnership with BIGG BOSS, citing the show's innovation, entertainment, and community, which aligns with Hyundai's focus on safety and trust. The collaboration aims to engage with young audiences and offer memorable experiences.
The digital campaign leading up to the show includes a virtual tour of the BIGG BOSS house, a tarot card reader introducing the contestants, and CGI ads highlighting the show's legacy and theme of 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum'. Social media engagement strategies include posts under #BlastFromThePast on COLORS' Instagram handle to generate nostalgia and excitement for the new season.