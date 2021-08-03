COLORS’ flags off the second season of Balika Vadhu

To promote one of its most popular shows, COLORS has designed a robust marketing plan across print, television, and digital platforms. On television, a 10-day campaign highlighting the nostalgia aspect of the show will be deployed. The show’s music track which induces a lot of emotion has been recreated and interwoven with each creative to build recall and drive viewership. The channel will also be targeting print publications across key markets on the launch day showcasing the innocence and feistiness of the nayi Anandi. A digital event (COLORS Golden Petal Club) for the viewers featuring Avika Gor, Anandi from Season 1 is also planned for the viewers and promises to take them on a trip down memory lane. On the digital front, vignettes will be created featuring the former cast of the show- Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee as they talk about their memories of season one. This will also be backed by a strong influencer outreach to create conversations around the show along with some hard-hitting videos which will highlight the life of the children who have lived through this social evil.