Colors Infinity and Comedy Central’s campaign #SafeForDad celebrates the evolving father-child bond

Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Utsav Chaudhuri, Marketing Head, Youth, Music and English Entertainment Cluster, Viacom18 said, “The young-at-heart audience of Comedy Central and Colors Infinity continues to evolve with global exposure. In tune with their progressive mindset, our #SafeForDad campaign encourages a closer bond between the fathers and their children. The intent is to drop all hesitation and prejudgments, to give fathers a chance to engage in meaningful conversations, particularly with topics that seem off-limits. We hope that our communication resonates with our viewers, creating a positive and progressive impact on Father’s Day.”