COLORS' launches Bigg Boss Season 16

A pioneer in the world of entertainment, one of the longest-running and the cult reality show, COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’ is back with a terrific new edition. For a decade and a half, the most awaited reality show has captured human chemistry, vulnerability, pride, hate, love, drama and laughter, and these varied emotions have made it the extraordinary phenomenon it is today. Reeling from the trailblazing success, fandom and social media trends, ‘BIGG BOSS’ is now set to turn the tables and play the game for its 16th edition. Until now, ‘BIGG BOSS’ has essayed the role of a taskmaster, supporter, philosopher, and ultimate entertainer. For the first time, the master of the house ‘BIGG BOSS’ will be stepping into the game in a never-seen-before avatar and challenge the contestants with a playbook of 15 seasons. The 16th season will crack another big first with an 'Interactive India' episode, through which the viewers will get the opportunity to engage and connect with housemates every week. Bringing his megastar energy, Salman Khan will be revisiting his role as the host of the show. Produced by Endemol Shine India, ‘Bigg Boss Season 16’ with Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Make-up Partner MyGlamm, and Taste partner Priya Gold Hunk will premiere on 1st October at 9:30 pm only on COLORS & Voot.