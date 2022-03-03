Comedy Central set to woo viewers with robust new line-up starting March 2022

Committed to delivering happiness under its campaign, “Happiness Buffet - New Comedies, Served Fresh”, Comedy Central in addition to its existing line-up of most loved shows, adds more variety of humour with new shows airing on the channel for the first time in India. Comedy Central is prepared to engage its audiences with some of the most comical, whimsical and funniest shows every weekday at 10 PM, starting with ‘Corporate’. From series premieres featuring Emmy winning actors and directors to critically acclaimed and award-winning comedies from around the world, the channel is all geared up to showcase the best of English comedy entertainment to its viewers within their comfort zone offering an inclusive viewing experience with family and unlimited daily dose of laughter.