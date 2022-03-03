Comedy Central set to woo viewers with robust new line-up starting March 2022

Seven English blockbuster shows to premiere starting 14th March, 2022.
The marvellous month of March is nearly upon us and with that Comedy Central brings along a slew of exciting new shows, for its viewers. Cementing its foothold as leaders of English Entertainment, Viacom18’s Comedy Central is all set to push the envelope of content with an unparalleled line-up of shows premiering on television for the first time in India. Starting 14th March 2022, the channel will extend its offering with new and exciting additions to its bouquet of shows.
Committed to delivering happiness under its campaign, “Happiness Buffet - New Comedies, Served Fresh”, Comedy Central in addition to its existing line-up of most loved shows, adds more variety of humour with new shows airing on the channel for the first time in India. Comedy Central is prepared to engage its audiences with some of the most comical, whimsical and funniest shows every weekday at 10 PM, starting with ‘Corporate’. From series premieres featuring Emmy winning actors and directors to critically acclaimed and award-winning comedies from around the world, the channel is all geared up to showcase the best of English comedy entertainment to its viewers within their comfort zone offering an inclusive viewing experience with family and unlimited daily dose of laughter.
Commenting on the new line-up of Comedy Central, Anshul Ailawadi, Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “Comedy Central enjoys a special, ‘happy place’ in the hearts and minds of its viewers. It has been the go-to destination for all in good times and bad. We are very excited to present a new line-up of clutter-breaking shows including ‘Corporate’, ‘Loudermilk’, ‘Detroiters’ and ‘Future Man’. We hope that each show will bring many smiles to many faces.”
Despite the challenging times, Comedy Central continues to emerge as a #HappyPlace as it sets spirits high with endearing characters and strives to provide a smile to all its viewers with uninterrupted entertainment.
(We got this information in a press release).