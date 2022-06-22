comScore adds CTV measurement to Video Metrix® Multi-Platform in India

The solution, which now includes YouTube traffic sharing measurement, fully informs video investment planning across all screens to show true viewership.
Comscore, a partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the addition of CTV measurement to its Video Metrix® Multi-Platform product, including YouTube traffic sharing measurement, for India. As a result, Comscore is the first international measurement provider to deliver complete audience measurement across YouTube’s largest platforms at the device level–PC, mobile and connected TV (CTV).
The expansion enables buy-side clients to leverage Comscore’s Video Metrix Multi-Platform solution to account for CTV viewing when forming YouTube strategy for key areas of content. This provides advertisers full-cycle enablement across planning and measurement of their YouTube investment. Furthermore, it offers content owners a holistic view of their CTV content, as well as their competitor’s content, allowing them to understand how engagement differs across platforms for better planning and monetization.
“As CTV adoption continues its expansion, it’s become critical to include cross-platform measurement, particularly in international markets where similar CTV and OTT syndicated offerings do not currently exist,” said Joris Goossens, SVP Europe & APAC, Comscore. “With the addition of YouTube to our Video Metrix product, advertisers in India will be able to perform true cross-platform evaluation, by understanding the true engagement metrics across all screens of their YouTube video investments and inform planning by selecting the best content categories and YouTube channels to execute their multi-platform campaigns.”
“We’re pleased with the arrival of CTV measurement within Comscore's Video Metrix® solution. Given the growth of YouTube connected TV in India, we firmly believe that independent measurement will help the industry to further develop”, said Varun Sharma, Managing Director, Google. “We hope that with more and better measurement, from independent vendors like Comscore, investments in CTV media continue to grow aligned with consumption.”
Comscore Video Metrix Multi-Platform delivers a total view of consumer video consumption across desktops, smartphones, tablets, and CTV devices. Premium video content and advertising can be strategically planned, bought, and sold across platforms using digital-exclusive metrics.
Video Metrix Multi-Platform CTV measurement is also available in eight additional key markets globally.