Comscore throws light on media consumption patterns during Coronavirus

A majority of India has been under lockdown since March 24, 2020, and during this period, media consumption patterns have changed drastically. Comscore's newest blog post attempts to throw light on the different categories of media consumption during the lockdown period.

The likes of offices, schools, etc., are working remotely, and the internet has emerged as a window to the outside world, facilitating a channel to work, socialise and entertain, remotely. In this context, how have the consumers been spending time?