Connected TV advertising: What brands are missing out on by ignoring this emerging medium

However, brands can advertise on connected television through apps like YouTube and other ad-supported OTT platforms. These could be ads, placed on the homepage of the device as a video or static ad. It can also be pre-rolls or mid-rolls within the content. There are also interactive ads. For example, the colour of the car in an automobile ad can be changed or a test drive can be booked while watching an ad. These features are currently available for mobile devices, but are soon expected to be available for television as well.