Consumers’ ad attentiveness 115% higher on TV than social platforms

In a rapidly evolving Media & Entertainment landscape where platforms continue to vie for consumer attention, TV has fortified its position as the medium for high-impact brand building and driving purchase intent amongst consumers. Multiple neuroanalytical studies commissioned by ZEE Entertainment with applied neuroscience companies and analysed by 5th Dimension, revealed that consumers’ attentiveness on advertisements was more than 115% higher on Linear TV as compared to UGC video and social platforms. Similarly, the findings showcase over 15% higher engagement level amongst consumers while viewing advertisements on Linear TV compared to social platforms.

The study was conducted by 5th Dimension leveraging its neuroimaging technology to analyse the neural triggers in consumers when viewing advertisements across multiple platforms. The neuro metric values were determined basis an evaluation of attention/distraction, engagement, enjoyment and activation/purchase intent amongst consumers during the viewing.

Key findings revealed that advertisement comprehension was more than 30% higher on Linear TV as compared to other platforms, signaling more optimal cognitive processing. Consequently, there was a crucial 18% surge observed in purchase intent when advertisements were viewed on Linear TV versus other social platforms. The study demonstrated the multiplier effect of high-quality content in a distraction- free, big screen setting. The study also noted that attention on UGC video platforms on Connected TV is higher than UGC video platforms on mobile. However, attention on Linear TV was the highest.

Commenting on the study, Rituparna Dasgupta, executive vice president – network research and consumer insights, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises said, “At ZEE, we have always believed in the unparalleled power of TV as a medium. The research by 5th Dimension commissioned by ZEE uniquely leverages neuroscience as a research technique to understand the relative impact of platforms as ad-viewing environments, and the findings further reinforce TV’s leadership and unmatched potential to build brands and drive impactful consumer action. Linear TV continues to offer an unmatched immersive, distraction-free environment that enables brands to drive measurable impact, which further entrenches TV’s position in the overall media mix.”

Highlighting the findings of the study, Jairaj Jatar, director, 5th Dimension Neuromarketing Research stated, “This study unveils a comprehensive understanding of consumer behaviour across diverse content platforms by leveraging advanced neural analytics to capture real-time cognitive and emotional responses. The findings clearly underscore that Linear TV creates an environment decidedly more effective and compelling for advertisements, fostering more actionable ‘connection’ among viewers. Collaborating with ZEE on this endeavour has been instrumental in exploring the intricate interplay between consumer psychology and decision-making processes.”

Aditya Shastri, managing partner, 5th Dimension Neuromarketing Research explained, “At 5th Dimension Neuromarketing Research, we have pioneered a cutting- edge neuro-testing platform powered by advanced AI and machine learning, designed to decode audience response at scale. Our flexible tool empowers studios, media platforms and advertisers to evaluate creative impact and delivery, with transformative applications across education, retail and the broader media ecosystem.”