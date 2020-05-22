Consumers will pivot towards positive and forward-looking communication tone: Nielsen report

Nielsen classifies the consumer behaviour into six main thresholds, The first phase is a proactive mode wherein customers are concerned with health and invest in wellness products. The second phase is a reactive phase where health and safety gain priority (by wearing face masks). In the third phase, consumers are preparing their pantry and stockpiling items needed to tide them through lockdown. The fourth phase sees further preparation for quarantined living, turning to mediums like online shopping, strain on the supply chain is evident at this point as stock began running low. The fifth phase is where the consumers are living in lockdown currently; prices of essentials are going up and there are concerns about availability. More consumers are also turning to e-commerce at this point.