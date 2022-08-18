Contiloe Pictures dubs their docu-drama Swaraj in 10 languages

The dubbed versions will premiere every Saturday on DD National regional channels.
To commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence, Contiloe Pictures and Doordarshan launched their most awaited historical docu-drama "Swaraj - Bharat Ke Swatantrata Sangram Ki Samagra Gatha" on 14th August, a 75-episodic series that showcases the untold stories of unsung heroes of India. Recognising the diversity of India as a nation and with an aim to engage with a larger audience, Contiloe Pictures will be dubbing the show in 10 other languages including Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Bangla, Marathi, Gujarati, Assamese, Odiya and English. New episodes in Hindi premiere every Sunday on DD National, and the dubbed episodes go live the following Saturday. The regional language adaptations of the first episode will air on 20th August on DD National’s regional channels.
On the making of the show, Abhimanyu Singh, founder & CEO, Contiloe Pictures said, “It is a matter of Pride to be able to tell the stories of the great freedom fighters, known and unknown, that are responsible for our freedom today. Doordarshan is a brand that all generations associate the emotion of patriotism. Showcasing the journey of India at such a platform will surely connect with a lot of people and we, at Contiloe, understand the importance of immersing Indians in their language and reach the remotest pockets in the country.”
Yesterday, PM Narendra Modi attended a special screening of the show, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur, at the Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building.
With its deep-rooted narrative, the Swaraj also showcases some larger than life VFX portraying the glorious history of India’s freedom struggle from 1498 when Vasco da Gama first reached India to 1947 when the country got independence. The animation for the show is done by Contiloe Pictures’ VFX division, Illusion Reality Studioz, a one-stop destination for all animation & VFX needs across industries. Illusion Reality Studioz continues the Contiloe ethos of merging storytelling and art with science.
“When we talk about India’s freedom struggle, we picture war, invasions and grand backdrops of our pre-historic era. To recreate all of this, we needed a vision and thorough research. From the entrance of Vasco da Gama or Rani Abbakka’s fight against the Portuguese – each of these elements needed to be showcased realistically. At Illusion Reality Studioz, our aim is to support and enhance the vision of our clients”, said Nitin Dadoo – Group CFO & Business Head – Illusion Reality Studioz.
Backed by Abhimanyu Singh, they have some of the most prestigious projects under their belt including State of Siege: 26/11, Mahayoddha Rama, Battle of Saragarhi 21 Sarfarosh, Vignaharta Ganesha, and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The company has now added another title to their list with Swaraj, strengthening their portfolio even further.
Swaraj is currently streaming on DD National and the Hindi version airs every Sunday at 9pm.