Corona outbreak: Force Majeure and the tussle in India's TV industry

A broadcaster, who wished not to be named, believes that the IBF is well within its rights to intervene, "Industry bodies are formed to intervene and take care of the health and wellbeing of the members. The broadcast industry is dependent on advertisers and if they pull out of ongoing deals then it will result in a massive deduction of manpower. It is also important to take into account that a broadcaster, along with running its own business, contributes to the growth of production houses in the form of commissions for content."