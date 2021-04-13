Corona's second wave: Maharashtra halts shooting for TV shows, movies, and ads for 15 days

It's part of the new curbs Maha CM announced to arrest the sharp spike in Coronavirus cases.
There will be a complete halt on shooting for movies, TV shows, and advertisements for the next 15 days starting from 8 pm on 14 April 2021 in Maharashtra. Cinema halls will remain closed as well.
This development is part of a new set of stricter guidelines Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced today (13 April 2021) as the state grapples with a steep spike in positive Coronavirus cases.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today, the active number of cases stood at 12,64,698 and Maharashtra had a total of 5,66,278 cases.
JD Majethia, Chairman, TV & Wing, IFTPC exclusively said, "We stand by the government and will follow the new set of rules. We have just received the 17-page SOP and are chalking our plans. Even last time, we did resume shoot keeping in mind all safety measures."
Majethia said the organisation that represents the producers will approach the CM to discuss if the industry can find a way to work. "I've always believed that the industry people are also frontline warriors given we generate employment and also entertain so many. However, if nothing works out, we will have to accept it and wait for things to settle down."
FWICE president B N Tiwari confirmed that the filming in Mumbai will be suspended from tomorrow evening. "We will be approaching the government as we don't think filming was causing the spike. We have been following all protocols and if necessary, we will maintain stricter rules," asserted B N Tiwari. He informs that the producers were already testing at the sets in large numbers and if necessary, a bio-bubble can be created. "We are open to suggestions and rules, however, work needs to continue," he opined.
There are many daily wagers who work at the sets and run their livelihood. When asked if FWICE will provide aid to the ones who will lose their wages, B N Tiwari said, it is too early for them to comment as they have just received the order.
Last year, when broadcasters faced a similar situation during the nationwide lockdown, they were forced to air reruns.
The health ministry held a press conference today where Rajesh Bhusan, the health secretary said that over 1.67 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and that the problem is not of vaccine shortage but of better planning.
India witnessed an alarming shortage of vaccines and several vaccination centres and hospitals had to turn away people who’d come to get their jab.