Corona's second wave: Maharashtra halts shooting for TV shows, movies, and ads for 15 days

FWICE president B N Tiwari confirmed that the filming in Mumbai will be suspended from tomorrow evening. "We will be approaching the government as we don't think filming was causing the spike. We have been following all protocols and if necessary, we will maintain stricter rules," asserted B N Tiwari. He informs that the producers were already testing at the sets in large numbers and if necessary, a bio-bubble can be created. "We are open to suggestions and rules, however, work needs to continue," he opined.