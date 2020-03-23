COVID-19: Publications to shut newspaper circulation in Mumbai

With public transport facility currently suspended, TOI, HT, Mid Day and The Hindu have halted their circulation in the city for now.
Given the spread of COVID-19 in India, a lockdown is currently being observed in Mumbai with suspension of public transport facilities. The daily newspaper distribution chain has felt the impact of the cancellation of passenger trains and suspension of bus services, resulting in major newspapers including Times of India, Hindustan Times, Mid Day and The Hindu halting their circulation in the city for the time being.
The e-edition of the national dailies shall however be available as usual.
Sachin Kalbag, executive editor at Hindustan Times, tells afaqs!, “There is no physical edition of Hindustan Times in Mumbai today on account of restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 that have made it difficult for our distribution partners to deliver newspapers. There is, however, an e-paper edition.”
The Hindu put the news out as, “Dear readers, in light of the restrictions implemented in Mumbai to curb the outbreak of #coronavirus, we regret to inform you that your favourite newspaper will not be available in the city on Monday.”
There also have been talks about the virus being spread by through the newspaper considering the many hands it passes through before reaching your doorsteps. The Times of India Group that has a daily circulation of Time Of India, Bombay Time and Mumbai Mirror in Mumbai, in a tweet busted the myth, saying newspapers don’t spread COVID-19.