Creativity: The new core of sustainability and future-proofing

Interbrand’s Mishra then joined the conversation and remarked that the demand for creativity has gone up during the pandemic because there has been a cataclysmic change that isn’t linear but almost kaleidoscopic… “Fundamentals of business have changed, possibly forever,” said Mishra and then went on to use brand Jio to back up his quote. He defined Jio as an agnostic platform… “It could be a telecom service provider… It is an entertainment brand as much as it is an e-commerce brand and who knows what else.” Over 10 billion dollars was invested in Jio during the pandemic and that is creativity and a smarter way of thinking in the new normal where “business itself is amorphous”. He also spoke about how brands on the supply side need to get creative and tech-enabled to become “personal assistants in the logistics of the customer…”

Puneet Agarwal offered the Adobe perspective said the pandemic was an extremely busy time for it as most people were at home and Adobe engineers spent a lot of time helping customers work from home. He then mentioned five challenges the company had identified which creative professionals are facing even before the pandemic.