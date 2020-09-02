CRED joins the IPL 2020 celebration; cricket-lovers stand to win big rewards

As the Official Partner of the most awaited sporting event of the year, CRED will make winning experiences out of the most memorable moments of each IPL match
CRED, a high-trust community of creditworthy individuals, merchants and institutions, is all set to make the Indian Premier League 2020 more rewarding for players and viewers. As the Official Partner of the most awaited sporting event of the year, CRED will make winning experiences out of the most memorable moments of each IPL match, starting with the opening match of the season on September 19, 2020.
The big hits in IPL usually begin with the first six overs of each innings, and this time viewers can join players in scoring big. Everyone who pays their credit card bills through CRED during CRED Power Play - the Most Rewarding Overs will win assured cash-back with one person standing a chance of winning 100% cashback on their credit card bill payment.
With CRED joining the IPL party, there’s one more big reason for audiences to celebrate. At the end of every game, CRED will reward the Payer of the Match where the 100th or the highest bill-payer during each match will win Rs 100,000 in prize money, awarded in a special video conference ceremony and showcased on a ‘virtual fan box’ at the stadium. Apart from this, there are also a host of rewards available to members on the app through associations with leading premium brands such as OnePlus, Myntra, Ajio, Puma, Lalit Hotels, CROSS, Tata Cliq, JioSaavn, Audible, CureFit, Dineout, Syska, Samsung, Motorola, RBL (Reliance Brands), Hugo Boss, JioSaavn and WROGN, among others.
Kunal Shah, Founder & CEO, CRED said, “IPL 2020 is kicking off the festive season this year, and at CRED we wanted to make the party extra special for millions of cricket lovers tuning in. As much as cricket is about discipline and strategy, it’s also a rewarding experience for players and viewers. By making credit card bill payments equally delightful, we are incentivizing every credit card-holder watching the matches to make digital payments, clear debt and improve their credit scores. CRED is partnering with hundreds of brands in lining up never-seen-before rewards, so the celebration continues on the CRED app.”
Commenting on CRED’s association with IPL2020, Mr. Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL, said: "We are very pleased to have CRED on board as the 'Official Partner' of the Indian Premier League 2020 to 2022. IPL is one of the top sporting events not just in India, but the world, and we are delighted to have a brand as unique and innovative as CRED partner us. I am sure more people across the country will take notice of them as we embark on this exciting journey."
The 3 year deal between CRED and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will begin with the latest season of IPL on September 19, 2020 in the UAE.