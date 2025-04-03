Cricket is still India’s superpower sport : GroupM Sporting Nation’s 12th edition

GroupM ESP, the entertainment, and sports division of GroupM India has launched the 12th edition of Sporting Nation, a one of its kind industry report that provides a comprehensive analysis on the evolving sports sponsorship landscape of India.

Advertisment

The Indian sports sponsorship industry showcased a 6% YoY growth, surpassing Rs.16,633 crores last year. The overall Indian sports market inches towards $2 billion and sees a 7x growth since 2008.

Sports in India now has become a serious business with the sports economy growing 3.6 times in the past decade, reaffirming sports as a thriving business sector. With a sustained 13% CAGR over 17 years, the industry continues to showcase long-term resilience.

2024 saw sponsorship growth stabilise at 1% as the IPL and ICC underwent rights cycle resets, and Team India played 20 matches lesser in comparison to 2023; temporarily impacting revenues. Despite fewer matches and evolving formats, the market remained steady, reflecting the strong commercial foundation of Indian sports.

Athlete endorsements surged to an all-time high of Rs. 1,224 Cr in 2024, marking a 32% YoY growth from Rs. 927 Cr in 2023. This rise was driven not just by cricket but also by emerging sports, where icons like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, and Manu Bhaker led a 46% increase in non-cricket endorsements. The Olympic momentum further fuelled the growth of emerging sports sponsorships, which jumped 19% to Rs. 2,461 Cr from Rs. 2,065 Cr in 2023. Notably, distance running alone contributed a quarter of this market, reflecting India’s growing emphasis on fitness and endurance sports.

Ashwin Padmanabhan, chief operating officer, GroupM South Asia, said, "As the Indian sports industry continues its remarkable trajectory, we are witnessing a dynamic shift driven by both legacy and emerging sports. Cricket remains the cornerstone, but the rise of non-cricket athletes, the Olympic buzz, and the digital revolution are reshaping the landscape. With brands increasingly recognizing the power of sports as a platform for deeper consumer engagement, the momentum is undeniable. This is not just growth in numbers—it’s the evolution of an industry that is more diverse, digital, and driven by innovation than ever before."

Vinit Karnik, managing director, content, entertainment & sports, GroupM India, said, "The Indian sports economy has firmly established itself as a high-growth sector, surging 7x since 2008 to near the $2 billion mark. While traditional powerhouses continue to drive momentum, the real story lies in the rise of emerging sports, athlete-driven brand value, and the digital explosion, which alone saw a 25% jump in media spends. The record-breaking Rs. 1,224 Cr in athlete endorsements signals a shift—brands are betting big on individual icons across sports. As we enter a new era of engagement, innovation will be key in unlocking the next wave of commercial success in Indian sports."

As sports engagement deepens and audience preferences evolve, the industry is poised for further transformation, reinforcing India’s position as a dynamic and rapidly growing sports economy.