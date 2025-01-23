Crosscourt craze: Is pickleball earning brand love in India?

Paddle sport pickleball is having its moment after gaining global momentum post the Covid-19 pandemic. As of 2025, India has over 50,000 players, 1,000 courts, and one national tournament. And now, major leagues are emerging, riding on the back of the sport's rising popularity.

The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) held the World Pickleball Championship in Mumbai in November 2024, drawing players from sixteen different countries. With Sony Entertainment Talent Ventures India as an investor, AIPA has awarded the World Pickleball League (WPBL) rights to Natekar Sports and Gaming, a company run by former tennis stars Gaurav Natekar and Arati Ponnappa Natekar.

India's pickleball craze is not new. People chose pickleball, a contact-less sport that is easy to play and needs small courts, as safe physical activity post the pandemic, says Gaurav Natekar, the CEO and co-founder of WPBL. "Influencers and trendsetters in India played it too, taking it to more young Indians." Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff and Aryan Khan are all pickleheads.

The inaugural season of the first franchise-based pickleball league in India, the WPBL, is set for January 24–February 2. The Global Sports Pickleball Pro & Challenger League and the Indian Open 2025, which are set for February 3–9, will come next.

These leagues have opened up innovative channels for brands to interact with their target audiences, resulting in mutual benefits for both the sport and its stakeholders. WPBL has already attracted major brands such as Volvo, PNG Jewellers, and Swiggy. This is exemplified by Fancode securing the digital streaming rights for WBPL while Sony Sports Network brings the league to television viewers.

(L-R) Hemal Jain, Gaurav Natekar, Arvind Prabhoo

The Indian Open 2025, backed by Bollywood director Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar as its brand ambassador, has 10 teams like Jaipur, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Goa, and Nashik. It will feature over 1,800 players competing across various categories on 25+ courts, with participants spanning more than 15 cities.

It is hosting two leagues: a Pro League and a Challenger League. The Pro League includes both international players from the USA, Australia, Europe, and Asia, as well as India’s finest.

Meanwhile, WPBL will feature six city-based team franchises, with team owners including Southern star Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bollywood actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, tennis player Ashok Amritraj, Terra Invest, and the online food delivery platform Swiggy.

Pickleball craze in India

Pickleball is an easy game to learn and play. Affordable equipment, simple rules and the familiarity Indians have with racquet sports make pickleball an easy sport to learn for people of all ages.

Equipment cost has dropped from Rs 10,000 to Rs 2,000–3,000, ever since India started making these products instead of importing them from China and the US.

Initially played on converted tennis courts, dedicated pickleball courts are now being built. In Mumbai, there are over 300-400 courts, with many others in schools and elite residential societies.

Commercial leagues are helping in further promoting the growth of the sport. Hemal Jain, founder, Global Sports Pickleball, says viewership is critical for growth.

"We’re promoting the sport across India, building infrastructure in cities like Gurgaon, Ahmedabad, Surat, and even smaller towns like Jalgaon," he says. This has received further impetus with celebrities associating with the sport, as it is now a mix of entertainment and sports. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, and Rishab Pant own teams.

What's in it for brands?

Brands have been slow to recognise the potential of pickleball. Arvind Prabhoo, president, AIPA says, "It was in 2024 when Skechers joined as the Indian team's apparel partner, brands took interest. Brands are now drawn to grassroots development and see value in being part of pickleball's growth story."

Sources inform that, brand sponsorships for the World Pickleball League range from Rs 9 crore for three years to a five-year deal valued at Rs 10-12 crore. To sponsor a team it is around Rs 4 crore per year.

The WPBL's powered by partner, PNG Jewellers, chose to engage with the sport because it reflected its principles of diversity and inclusivity. Signing a three-year contract with the league, it is present through outdoor promotions, PR, social media, and on-ground activities.

Additionally, a sports collection is being introduced. The company was one of the first sponsors to sign on when the league had not yet revealed its streaming and broadcasting partners.

Hemant Chavaan, head of marketing, e-commerce, and CSR at PNG Jewellers, says the company believes in staying ahead of the curve by engaging with emerging trends at an early stage. “We trust the potential of pickleball. Our brand association is already drawing attention—we've received multiple enquiries about sponsorship and collaborations from other sports,” he says.

With 40% players being women, the game is expected to bring in a strong female viewership. "Male decision makers will be watching too," he adds.

Additionally, pickleball attracts a wide range of demographics, including younger audiences and active seniors, which aids in the brand's organic reach expansion.

Pickleball sponsorship is cheaper than cricket. Chavaan says a three-year sponsorship costs far less than a single cricket match. Moreover, the niche audience allows targeted engagement, ensuring better ROI.

What do broadcasters stand to gain?

Pickleball is inherently TV-friendly due to its short game duration of just 15-20 minutes, catering to today’s shorter attention spans. The total broadcast time in a day is around three hours, with brief 7-8 minutes breaks in between. As per Prabhoo, the World Pickleball Championship in November was broadcast on Doordarshan and it reached around 148 million homes.

FanCode will stream the league to subscribers, and Sony Sports Ten 2 will broadcast it on TV. FanCode will provide free content sampling and a dedicated WPBL subscription too.

Yannick Colaco, co-founder, says the platform is collaborating with several brands to explore meaningful associations. “We aim to seamlessly integrate branding, whether through L-bands, split screens, or other innovative formats. Opportunities for brand associations will be limited, ensuring a high-quality experience for both viewers and partners," he says.

We will incorporate ad breaks into the broadcast, but only during natural pauses in the game. These breaks will align with the scheduled intervals in the gameplay.

FanCode will focus on two main audience segments for this event. The first is the growing community of pickleball players across the country. “We’re running on-ground activations at pickleball courts and engaging with influencers within these communities to drive interest and participation,” he says.

(L-R) Hemant Chavaan, Yannick Colaco

The 160 million sports enthusiasts on FanCode, many of whom might not be familiar with pickleball, make up the second group. “Building interest among this audience will take time, but it’s a vital step in growing pickleball’s fan base and establishing it as a mainstream sport,” the FanCode co-founder adds.

FanCode's digitally savvy paying subscribers could be of interest to FMCG, financial services, and automotive sectors.

"From a brand perspective, building a strong association with a sport takes time, as seen with Rolex and Wimbledon. Currently, pickleball offers a unique opportunity for brands to establish themselves early in this space before it becomes highly competitive,” he adds.

Even though the sport is easy to follow given the simple rules, Colaco believes there’s significant storytelling required now because it is the first edition of the league.

"We need to introduce viewers to the players, including 45 international participants, and build narratives around the games. This won’t happen overnight—it will take time and collaboration from all stakeholders to educate viewers, craft compelling stories, and establish pickleball as a sport with strong followership," he adds.