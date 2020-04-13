Current environment could result in a dip in media consumption: KPMG report

Girish Menon, partner and leader - media and entertainment, KPMG in India, added “The COVID-19 experience is likely to result in a long-term upward shift in the integration of digital technologies into our everyday lives, with India’s ‘digital billion’ trajectory likely to accelerate materially. We expect greater affinity to be seen for at-home entertainment with subscription models, cord-shaving and streaming to larger screens seeing exponential pick-up in the near to medium term. Outdoor entertainment options, including films, events, theme parks, particularly in COVID-19 hotspots, could see lingering risk aversion even in the medium term. With monetisation, particularly ad-spend, under pressure, the focus for M&E companies in the near to medium term would be on cash management and profit protection, with greater technology integration. Organisations might need to be risk focused, and innovate existing business models and processes to survive and emerge stronger.”