(D Tamil) celebrates the Tamil new year with a whole new avatar and the premiere of two new Tamil series

Description: 12 contestants will live in an island for 15 days while competing in physically and mentally challenging tasks against each other to win the title and grand prize money! A brand-new reality show, Acham Yenbathu Madamaiyada is packed with excitement, anticipation, and definitely raw emotions! Join our anchor Gunalan Morgan on this thrilling journey.

Suvai: A lighthearted family cooking competition show co-powered by Asian Paints and BYJU’s

Description: Suvai is here to tantalize the taste buds and leave our audience eager to cook up a storm in their kitchens. With 12 couples vying to be the season's grand champion, this season is going to be an epic battle of tastes as the contestants continuously outdo each other to impress our resident Judge, Chef Bala, and the guest Judges. The show is hosted by Anandha Kannan.