Dabur's Amit Burman to pump Rs 200 crore to catapult Kho Kho into the big league

An edge-of-the-seat format with skydives, pole dives, dodging, sprinting and bursts of controlled speed will make this game "a treat for the fans of all age group," says Burman. He informs, "Also, a sizeable investment will be made to develop the sport and the content (format) for television so that it (the game) becomes TV-friendly. Our vision is to get Kho Kho back on the sports map of India and make it one of the top sports in India.”