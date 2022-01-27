Dainik Bhaskar Group continues its streak of innovation- Bhilwara Edition with Metal Mix

Group bags the Golden Book of World Records.
The city of Bhilwara awoke on January 25, 2022, to yet another innovation from the Dainik Bhaskar. On its 16th Foundation Day, Dainik Bhaskar decided to print the front page on MICA-Mix paper – yet another FIRST in the print media industry a mineral is used.
While the city of Bhilwara is steeped in history and tradition, over the years it has emerged out as one of the major cities of Rajasthan and today, is better known as one of the top industrial cities in Rajasthan. Bhilwara has emerged as India’s largest mining hub boasting Asia’s two largest mines. In keeping with the theme of the city as well as commemorating its 16th year in the city, the Dainik Bhaskar Group decided to give its readers a paper that has truly come from the soil of Bhilwara.
Commenting on this achievement, COO Rajasthan, Vareesh Tiwari said, “Dainik Bhaskar always believes in Pioneering Thinking through its constant innovative culture. Last year, for our 15th anniversary, we published it on Fabric which garnered us the prestigious WAN-IFRA Award for innovation. The idea to print the newspaper on MICA-Mix paper was never tried before experiment, which we thought would turn out to be a unique experience for our readers and clients.”
Abhishek Srivastava, business head, Rajasthan added – “Last year, we published our anniversary front page on Fabric. To be constantly innovative we planned to go one step ahead this time. Bhilwara is also known for its mining industry, so our creative team came up with the idea to connect this with our anniversary mega issue edition. ‘Disrupt and Lead Innovation’ was our motto to deliver this edition to our readers. Our sincere thanks to All Advertisers, Social groups, Trade associations, Local government and Panchayats who supported us in this project.”
Ajay Rawat, State Editor, Rajasthan-2 spoke about highly rich content in this anniversary issue. “We wanted to deliver a collector’s edition which kept us motivated to go beyond limits to prepare content for this issue. He said that ‘Kendra me Pathak’ is Dainik Bhaskar’s ideology and curating content for this mega issue was a remarkable experience” Speaking on front page MICA innovation he added, “This is one of its kind issue in the history of print media & I hope that our readers would like to keep this issue in their book shelves.”