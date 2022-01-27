Dainik Bhaskar Group continues its streak of innovation- Bhilwara Edition with Metal Mix

While the city of Bhilwara is steeped in history and tradition, over the years it has emerged out as one of the major cities of Rajasthan and today, is better known as one of the top industrial cities in Rajasthan. Bhilwara has emerged as India’s largest mining hub boasting Asia’s two largest mines. In keeping with the theme of the city as well as commemorating its 16th year in the city, the Dainik Bhaskar Group decided to give its readers a paper that has truly come from the soil of Bhilwara.