Dainik Bhaskar sanitises its newspapers before circulation

Speaking of how safe it is to receive a newspaper, Bhatnagar quotes the World Health Organization (WHO) as saying, “The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package (including newspapers) that has been moved, travelled and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low. Newspaper is also printed using inks and solvents that contain chemicals that are repulsive to the Coronavirus. IFRA and International Federation for Newspaper Research, Germany will be working with research agencies and publishing a report shortly.”