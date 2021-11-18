Davids and Goliaths: What will Sony and Zee’s proposed merger mean for Indian TV?

Couto said it's the search for scale. “And, scale is redefined in 2021 because, suddenly, you had this revolution of connectivity in India and you've also had three significant regulations of a $10 billion television sector. As people go direct to consumers, and as television moves online and people try to capture these big pockets of consumer and advertising spend, you have to be armed with significant amounts of capital, talent, technology, product and innovation to tackle all of that. While catering to these new audiences moving online, the most important thing is content and programming.”