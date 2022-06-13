Day 2 updates: Viacom18 wins digital rights for IPL at Rs 50 crore per match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had set the reserve price for the media rights at Rs 32,890 crore (Rs 89 crore per match for a total of 370 matches). When the auction concluded on Sunday at 6 pm the bids had reached Rs 43,050 crore. It resumed on Monday at 11 am and within an hour the auction closed. The bidding for category C is set to begin at 1 pm followed by the bid for category D.