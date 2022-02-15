DB Corp announces hike in advertising rates across all markets for MY FM 94.3

The channel has taken 20% increase in ad rates across all its key markets with effect from February 15, 2022.
DB Corp (DBCL), India’s largest print media company and home to flagship newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar, as well as MY FM the leading radio network of Tier-II and Tier-III, has announced a 20% increase in ad rates on MY FM across all its key markets with effect from February 15, 2022.
The key markets of MY FM have been witnessing a strong uptick in growth, as economic activity is returning to normal after the second wave last year. In addition, businesses across sectors are looking to increase their return on investment and get the most out of their advertising budgets. MY FM, with mass appeal across key demographics in Tier-II and Tier-III markets has been a strong beneficiary of this increased demand. This significantly increased demand has resulted in an opportunity for MY FM to increase ad rates to reflect the strong positioning that MY FM commands in these markets.
Commenting on the move, Rahul Namjoshi, CEO, MY FM adds, “We are seeing renewed vigour in advertising revenues, almost all categories are back on radio for their advertising need especially in Tier II & III markets where Radio has always been very effective in hyper-local connect & have bounced back to pre-Covid levels. Over the last few months, we have witnessed significant demand in advertisements and consequently rising inventory pressure. Our priority has always been to deliver innovative content to our listeners and it is in our best interest to keep the listening experience and advertisers’ interest in perfect harmony. The price hike will help us to continue offering an enjoyable listening experience for our listeners and deliver stronger ROI for advertisers”