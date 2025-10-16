DB Corp posts ₹4,478 crore advertising revenue in Q2 FY26

DB Corp (DBCL), publisher of flagship newspapers including Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi, and Saurashtra Samachar, announced its financial results for the second quarter and first half ended September 30, 2025. The company reported advertising revenue of ₹4,478 million for Q2 FY26, reflecting an 11.5% year-on-year increase, driven by favorable macroeconomic factors, early onset of the festive season, GST rate reductions, and encouraging GDP growth. Print advertising revenue grew 12% YoY, supported by DBCL’s strong brand equity, advertiser confidence, and deep consumer engagement. Overall revenue for the quarter reached ₹6,347 million, up 9% YoY, while circulation revenue rose 3% to ₹1,208 million. EBIDTA improved 10% YoY to ₹1,584 million, maintaining a strong margin, and net profit grew 13% YoY to ₹935 million.

For the first half of FY26, DBCL reported total revenue of ₹12,219 million, with advertising revenue contributing ₹8,455 million, representing a 2% YoY increase. Circulation revenue for H1 stood at ₹2,411 million, while EBIDTA was ₹2,968 million and net profit ₹1,743 million. The company’s radio business also showed steady performance, with advertising revenue up 4% in Q2 and 2.5% in H1 FY26.

Commenting on the performance for Q2FY26, Sudhir Agarwal, managing director, DB Corp said, : “We are pleased to report another quarter of steady performance, backed by a healthy pick-up in advertising momentum aided by the early onset of the festive season and the positive impact of GST rate reductions across key consumption categories. These factors, coupled with a broad-based improvement in consumer sentiment, drove consistent advertiser engagement across our platforms. Our digital business continues to scale rapidly, reinforcing our position as India’s leading Indian language news app platform.

As we look ahead, we remain encouraged by the government’s pro-consumption measures, which are expected to stimulate demand in Tier II and III markets—the core of our readership base. With our deep editorial strength, trusted brand equity, and growing digital reach, we are well-positioned to capture opportunities across print and digital media, and to continue delivering sustained growth and long-term value for all stakeholders.”