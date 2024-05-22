DB Corp witnesses 18% growth in ad revenue in FY24

Commenting on the performance for Q4 FY2024, Sudhir Agarwal, managing director, DB Corp said, "Fiscal 2024 marks yet another year of continued growth for the Print Media sector in general and Dainik Bhaskar in particular. The momentum that has built over the past few quarters is a demonstration of the underlying strength of the medium. Apart from our Print business, our radio business continues this growth trajectory, digital business is also progressing as planned, and we are enthused by the immense potential of our omni-channel platform that is now firing on all cylinders."