DB Corp ad revenue grew by 1% to reach Rs 829 crore in H1 FY2025

DB Corp’s consolidated advertising revenue grew by 1% to reach Rs. 829 crores in H1 FY2025. However, print and other business advertisements recorded Rs 360 crore in the period Q2 FY25, marking a 7.5% decrease when compared with Q1 FY25. The radio business led industry growth with a 11% YoY increase in advertising revenue to Rs 80.1 crores and 250 bps rise in EBIDTA margin to 33% at Rs 26.4 crores.
The circulation Revenue stands at Rs 236.7 crores, compared to Rs.240.4 crores previously.
Commenting on the performance for Q2 FY 2025, Mr. Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said, " In Q2 FY25, we did not meet our revenue growth targets, primarily due to the extended monsoon season, which slowed market activity and consumer spending, and a high base effect - Q2FY24 was an exceptionally strong quarter bolstered by significant advertising driven by state elections filled environment. We believe will continue our growth trajectory in the coming quarters to meet our long-term growth strategy as we are actively adapting to current market conditions. Our Digital Business is thriving, with continued growth in MAUs to almost 20 million as of Aug’24, despite monetizing on a pilot basis."
“Our foundation for future success remains strong, built on our commitment to editorial excellence, continued broad-based support from advertisers, and the robust economic growth in our key markets. These factors position us well to capitalise on emerging opportunities. As India's economic landscape evolves in the post-election period, we are confident in our ability to further cement our market leadership and continue to focus on enhancing value to our stakeholders."
However, D B Corp has delivered advertisement revenue CAGR growth of 20% in the last 3 years period from Rs. 1008.4 crores in FY21 to Rs.1752.4 crores in FY24. Similarly, PAT has delivered an impressive 44% CAGR growth in the last 3 years from Rs 141.4 crores in FY21 to Rs.425.5 crores in FY24. In the first half year of FY25, EBITDA margins expanded by 200 bps YoY to 27.8% and EBITDA stood at Rs. 335.1 crores, showing a 10% YoY growth on account of soft newsprint prices & reflecting efficient cost management. Profit After Tax saw a 12% YoY growth to Rs 200.4 crores showcasing sustained profitability.
The company also said that newsprint prices continued to be soft in H1 of FY2025. The average cost for newsprint has reduced to Rs 47450 PMT in H1 FY2025 from Rs. 54050 PMT in last year resulting in newsprint cost reduction of 18% YoY. Further newsprint prices are expected to remain soft at current levels in next few quarters.
Digital business
Digital Business has been a key focus area and an important pillar for the future growth of the company, translating this focus into strong gains. The ability to innovate clearly puts us ahead of the competition, offering a highly personalised product experience that includes videos, text, graphics, and other engaging formats. The company says that their apps have registered tremendous growth, rising from 2 million users in January 2020 to approximately 19.5 million in August 2024.
For the Digital Mobile App visibility & spread, they are now focusing on 14 states including Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand for Mobile App visibility & presence. This growth has solidified Dainik Bhaskar's position as the dominant digital leader, with the #1 Hindi and Gujarati news apps. With an established dominance in print and now in digital, we are undoubtedly the #1 phygital Indian language newspaper in the country, it says.
They follow a three-dimensional approach to user retention and engagement—high-quality content, unparalleled user experience, and a strong technology backbone—drive our performance. “Our teams continuously work on both minor and major improvements to deliver crisp content curated by our editorial teams and ensure that our users receive hyperlocal news from towns, cities, and states across our markets. Additionally, we have focused on enhancing the visual aspect of news to further boost engagement.”