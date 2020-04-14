DD launches new TV channel that will only show classic shows...

...called DD Retro, it was brought to life after the tremendous response to shows like Ramayan and Mahabharat on DD National.
Prasar Bharti, India's public service broadcaster has launched 'DD Retro', a new channel dedicated exclusively only to classic TV shows.
The new channel's official Twitter handle said on April 12, "To relive the nostalgia of your favourite memorable serials of Doordarshan, watch DD Retro."
On the channel, you can watch mythological epics like the Ramayan and Mahabharat, Upanishad Ganga, Chanakya, Shaktimaan, Sankat Mochan Hanuman, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Buniyaad, Shriman Shrimati, Circus and other classic TV shows.
Last week, the BARC-Nielsen report released the third part of the report, “Crisis Consumption on TV and Smartphones.”
It says, "Return of the Classics makes DD National the most-watched channel this week across India"
DD National had decided to air episodes of Ramayan after India went under a 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of Coronavirus' spread.
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javdekar in a tweet had confirmed the broadcast of the epic from March 28. “Happy to announce that on public demand, we are starting retelecast of 'Ramayana' from tomorrow, Saturday March 28 in DD National, One episode in morning 9 am to 10 am, another in the evening 9 pm to 10 pm,” he tweeted.