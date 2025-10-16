Deepika Padukone becomes the voice of Meta AI across six countries

The actor lends her voice to Meta’s AI assistant, bridging Bollywood and artificial intelligence.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has joined the AI revolution — quite literally lending her voice to Meta AI, the tech giant’s conversational assistant now available across India, the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Announcing the collaboration through an Instagram post, Deepika called it “pretty cool,” inviting fans to “chat” with her digital avatar.





“I’m now part of Meta AI and you can chat with my voice in English across six countries. Try it and let me know what you think!” she wrote, sharing a short video teasing the collaboration.

The move marks a first for an Indian celebrity, as Padukone becomes one of the earliest global personalities to lend her voice to an AI assistant — a partnership that merges pop culture with cutting-edge technology.

Industry observers note that Deepika’s association adds a relatable and human touch to Meta AI, potentially helping the platform deepen engagement with younger, entertainment-driven audiences. By infusing a familiar Bollywood voice into its interface, Meta is making artificial intelligence feel less mechanical and more conversational.

Meta itself joined in on the excitement, commenting on her post: “Suddenly we're asking Meta AI even more questions.”

The collaboration follows Meta’s broader effort to make its AI assistant more localised and personality-driven. Recently, the company rolled out AI-powered dubbing for Instagram Reels in Hindi, allowing creators to translate and lip-sync videos seamlessly — a step toward making AI tools more accessible for Indian users.

For Deepika, the partnership further cements her position as one of India’s most globally visible celebrities, often balancing creative ventures with innovation-led projects.

On the professional front, she was last seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD, which became one of 2024’s highest-grossing films. Next, she will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s King, their first collaboration since the spy thriller Pathaan.

With Meta AI, Deepika adds yet another dimension to her repertoire — one that speaks not just to fans, but also to the future of celebrity-driven artificial intelligence.