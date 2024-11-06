Zomato's Deepinder Goyal to debut on The Great Indian Kapil Show following Shark Tank exit

Deepinder Goyal, the co-founder of Zomato, made his debut appearance on the Netflix series The Great Indian Kapil Show, joined by his wife, Mexican model Grecia Munoz, who was introduced on the show as Gia Goyal. Also featured in the episode are Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy and author-philanthropist Sudha Murty.

Advertisment

In a teaser for the episode, Goyal shared anecdotes from a day when he and Munoz dressed as Zomato delivery agents and surprised customers. Goyal noted customers were particularly intrigued when Munoz made deliveries, a comment that drew laughter from the audience.

Last month, the couple became delivery agents for a day, and while delivering in Gurgaon, they encountered issues with mall security. Dressed in delivery attire, Goyal was instructed to use a side staircase rather than the mall’s main entry—a restriction often imposed on delivery personnel.

This incident, highlighting delivery challenges, drew attention to policies that limit access for such workers. In response, Ambience Mall in Gurgaon has since established a designated pickup point for food delivery partners.

In the episode adding to the humour, comedian Krushna Abhishek, portraying Donald Trump, joked about Zomato's common delays during rainfall. “I want to tell you a joke, but you have to wait five minutes due to heavy rain,” he quipped, a playful nod to delivery delays often faced by the platform.

NR Narayana Murthy also shared a personal story from his early relationship with Sudha Murty, describing the experience of meeting her as "a breath of fresh air."

Sudha Murty, familiar with the talk-show format, had previously appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, where she discussed her admiration for Bollywood legends like Shah Rukh Khan and Dilip Kumar.

This appearance comes amid other significant changes for Goyal, who recently announced that he would not be returning as a judge on Shark Tank India. According to Goyal, the decision stemmed from Swiggy’s sponsorship of the fourth season, prompting him to exit the show due to competitive concerns.

Swiggy launched its initial public offering (IPO) today, aiming to raise rs 11,327.43 crore. The IPO includes fresh issues of shares worth rs 4,499 crore and an offer for sale of 17.51 crore shares valued at rs 6,828.43 crore. Priced between rs 371 and rs 390 per share, the IPO will remain open until November 8, with a minimum lot size of 38 shares.