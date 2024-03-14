Delhi High Court dismisses Bloomberg’s appeal against ZEE Entertainment

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The appeal was about an article from the news media company about Zee.
The Delhi High Court, on March 14, 2024, dismissed Bloomberg’s appeal against ZEE Entertainment Enterprises and upheld the order delivered by the Sessions Court on March 1, 2024, that restrained Bloomberg from posting, circulating or an article (dated February 21, 2024) on ZEE Entertainment.
The Court also asked the platform to comply with the directions of the learned Additional District Judge within three days.
In its suit filed in Delhi Sessions Court, ZEE had argued that the article published on February 21, 2024, by Bloomberg, was false and factually incorrect, with a pre-meditated and malafide intention to defame the company.
The article mentioned details about the corporate governance and business operations of ZEE, which were inaccurate in nature and led to a 15% drop in share price of the company, eroding investor wealth.