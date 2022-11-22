Delhi High Court refuses to restrain Palki Sharma Upadhyay from joining TV18

She is the former Managing Editor of Zee’s WION channel.
In a suit filed by Zee Media Corporation, the Delhi High Court refused to restrain Palki Sharma Upadhyay, former managing editor of Zee’s WION channel from joining or continuing her employment with another television channel. Palki had resigned from Zee in September and subsequently joined TV18 as one of its managing editors.
In their suit, Zee claimed that she had violated the mandatory notice policy and the non-compete clause and was in possession of ‘confidential information’ which she might use to the benefit of Zee’s competitors. On these grounds, Zee requested the Court to restrain her from joining or continuing her employment with TV18.
Palki’s counsel, Saif Mahmood and Anil Sapra opposed Zee’s injunction request and argued that the suit itself was not maintainable, much less the request for injunction. They assured the court that their client does not intend to violate confidentiality and Zee’s contentions in this regard were unfounded.
The Court did not find any merit in the contentions of Zee’s counsel, Joy Basu and held that she cannot be restrained from working in any other channel