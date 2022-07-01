Delhi Press launches new website and app for Manohar Kahaniyan

Paresh Nath, editor in chief and publisher of Delhi Press, further remarked, “the name Manohar Kahaniyan is a genre in itself. Our stories are written in easy to read, colloquial style, and with a unique blend of weaving in suspense and thrill. But more than just sensational stories, they are also meant to make readers aware of the dark side of the society, to be a mirror for some introspection for society at large, and to also shed light on the nefarious ways in which some of these crimes are committed”. Speaking on the network of writers, Nath further added, “our editorial team has a network of close to 100 writers in cities and small towns across India, who remain in close contact with local police, lawyers, and police informers, who provide much of the primary source material for our stories. These are journalistic relationships and networks built over years, and therefore we are extremely pleased to bring this content in newer formats to the next generation of readers”.The content of the digital sites has been organised under various genres of crime- love crime, cybercrime, political crime, social crime, and family crime. Besides these, there are sections dedicated to profiles and interviews of brave cops under the section ‘police news’, as well as a section dedicated to real life stories of gangsters and mafia dons.In continuation of Delhi Press’ digital strategy of focusing on subscriptions, the content of manoharkahaniyan.in will also be behind a metered paywall. The audio stories will only be available to paid subscribers. On digital subscriptions, Anant Nath further added, “We have had immense success with respect to paywalls for our websites of Caravan, Grihshobha, Sarita, and Saras Salil. We know our content is specialised and that each of these magazine brands offer a unique value proposition to its constituency of readers. There is a clearly defined product market fit in each case. And therefore we are continuing with this strategy of sticking to a paywall even for the new website of Manohar Kahaniyan”.