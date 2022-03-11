Dell tops TRA's Brand Trust Report 2022, a repeat of last year's standing

Sony Entertainment Television, Hindi-GEC, is down four ranks to settle for 11th place. Two-Wheeler Manufacturer, Honda, retains the 12th place it held in the previous report. Tata Salt is the 13th Most Trust Brand in India in 2022, up eight steps, and another Tata brand, Tanishq, is up thirty-four ranks, to come to 14th place. ICICI Bank climbs fourteen positions to reach 15th rank in the Most Trusted Brands list this year.

The batch of brands ranked sixteenth to twentieth have seen a fall in ranks over the previous report. Samsung Television falls seven places to settle at 16th place, followed at 17th by Apple iPhone, witnessing a dive of twelve places, and Vivo at 18th takes a hit of eight ranks this year. LG Refrigerators is ranked 19th with a dip of five, and Maruti Suzuki is down twelve places to be ranked 20th among the 1000 brands listed in TRA’s Most Trusted Brands Report – 2022.