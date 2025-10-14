Dentsu launches sports & entertainment division in India, appoints Yosuke Murai as head

Following its global debut at Cannes Lions 2025, dentsu has officially launched its Sports & Entertainment network in India, marking the first dedicated market practice under its global expansion strategy. The move underscores dentsu’s growing belief in the power of sports, culture, and entertainment to connect brands with new-age audiences at scale.

Yosuke Murai has been appointed Head of dentsu Sports & Entertainment, India, to lead the initiative. With nearly two decades of experience across media, strategy, and creative partnerships, Murai has spearheaded several award-winning campaigns at dentsu Inc. globally.

The new division aims to bridge culture and commerce, helping brands engage authentically with fans, creators, and communities across India’s diverse markets. Leveraging dentsu’s global IP and Japan’s long-standing expertise in sports and content innovation, the practice will create immersive experiences tailored for younger, digitally native consumers.

In India, the Sports & Entertainment vertical will focus on four key areas — Japanese anime, sports & esports, influencer marketing, and entertainment content. The objective is to build original IPs that drive fan loyalty, creative engagement, and measurable business impact.

Yoshinobu Ise, Global Head, dentsu Sports & Entertainment, said: “The launch of dentsu Sports & Entertainment in India opens a new chapter for connecting people, ideas, and communities at scale. We aim to create experiences that inspire fans, elevate creators, and empower brands to engage meaningfully across sports, entertainment, and content.”

The expansion arrives at a time when India’s cultural economy is rapidly growing — with cricket and premium content commanding nearly 30% of the OTT market and major events like IPL 2025 and ICC Champions Trophy driving record-breaking engagement.

Globally, dentsu’s sports and entertainment initiatives have already delivered impact: campaigns for Heineken 0.0 and the UEFA Champions League garnered over 80 million cumulative views across India through creator-led storytelling.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu, added: “Culture is the thread that stitches India together. From cricket that turns every gully into a stadium to festivals that light up our streets — these moments define us as Bharat. With dentsu Sports & Entertainment, we are stepping into these lived experiences where brands can earn trust, relevance, and growth.”

Yosuke Murai summed up the vision, saying: “India is one of the most exciting frontiers for sports, entertainment, and culture. Our mission is to harness dentsu’s global expertise and Bharat’s cultural depth to create experiences that inspire the world.”

With this launch, dentsu cements its intent to lead the convergence of sports, culture, and creativity in India — shaping a new playbook for brand engagement in the region.